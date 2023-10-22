TD Securities Cuts Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target to C$6.00

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FSZ. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Price Performance

TSE FSZ opened at C$5.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.79. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of C$5.30 and a 12-month high of C$9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$485.86 million, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$159.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$164.50 million. Fiera Capital had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Analysts forecast that Fiera Capital will post 1.1929825 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiera Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is 477.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSZ. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Fiera Capital by 176.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiera Capital by 3,585.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Fiera Capital by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Fiera Capital by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Fiera Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.