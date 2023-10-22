TD Securities Trims Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Target Price to $32.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an action list buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BEP. Raymond James raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Scotiabank began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.71.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.77 and a beta of 0.84. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $32.76.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.18). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -225.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.6% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

