Terra Classic 1-Day Volume Tops $14.22 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $333.88 million and $14.22 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Terra Classic alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002199 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001368 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,832,529,754,743 coins and its circulating supply is 5,798,458,404,135 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.