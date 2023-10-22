Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Lowered by STF Management LP

STF Management LP decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,870 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 12,048 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 4.2% of STF Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. STF Management LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Tesla by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,677,192 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $439,039,000 after acquiring an additional 95,826 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Tesla by 4,243.2% in the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 62,281 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,464,000 after acquiring an additional 60,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,110 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock traded down $8.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.99. The company had a trading volume of 138,010,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,453,864. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $249.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.59. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.85 billion, a PE ratio of 68.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.