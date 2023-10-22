Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Holdings Raised by Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.1% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $3.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.81. 5,391,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,239,608. The stock has a market cap of $134.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.72. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $147.61 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.68.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

