Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.1% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its position in Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $147.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $134.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.68. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $147.61 and a 1 year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.35.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

