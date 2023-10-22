Tezos Market Capitalization Tops $630.78 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00002202 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Tezos has a market capitalization of $630.78 million and approximately $17.98 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001369 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 978,067,844 coins and its circulating supply is 957,047,153 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

