The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $156.33

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU)'s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 156.33 ($1.91) and traded as low as GBX 142 ($1.73). The Alumasc Group shares last traded at GBX 142.50 ($1.74), with a volume of 15,739 shares traded.
The Alumasc Group Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 157.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 156.42. The firm has a market cap of £51.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 619.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.69.
The Alumasc Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from The Alumasc Group’s previous dividend of $3.40. The Alumasc Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,347.83%.
Insider Activity at The Alumasc Group
About The Alumasc Group
The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company operates through Water Management, Building Envelope, and Housebuilding Products segments.
