The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,326 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Boeing worth $70,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Boeing by 12.6% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management grew its position in shares of Boeing by 5.8% in the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 871,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $184,058,000 after purchasing an additional 16,491 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $180.04 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $132.21 and a fifty-two week high of $243.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.59.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -4.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

