The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Holdings Decreased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $26,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GS opened at $300.05 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $298.10 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $322.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.24%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Stories

