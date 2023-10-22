The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.65

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.65 and traded as high as $22.85. The Hackett Group shares last traded at $22.45, with a volume of 77,599 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $611.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.67.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 38.35% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $75.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 153.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 79,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 47,782 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the first quarter worth $397,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 439,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 51,686 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 18.9% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 346,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 104,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

