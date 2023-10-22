The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.20

The Parkmead Group plc (LON:PMG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.20 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 14.15 ($0.17). The Parkmead Group shares last traded at GBX 14.50 ($0.18), with a volume of 127,163 shares.

The Parkmead Group Trading Down 4.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 18.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of £15.84 million, a PE ratio of -111.54 and a beta of 1.35.

About The Parkmead Group

The Parkmead Group plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; Energy Economics; and Renewables. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment invests in oil and gas exploration and production assets.

