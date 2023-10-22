The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $7,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $775,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 120,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.38.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV traded down $2.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,539,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,734. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.82. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.21 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The company has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.59.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

