The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,358 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in Walt Disney by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 15,296 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in Walt Disney by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 41,545 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,430 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 20,094 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $82.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.20, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

