Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 982 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100,798.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 406,539,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,111,842,000 after purchasing an additional 406,136,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,423,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,111,439,000 after buying an additional 633,163 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,459,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,312 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,354,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,544,130,000 after acquiring an additional 194,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,601,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total transaction of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,512,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO opened at $464.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $463.25 and a 52-week high of $609.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $514.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $530.86. The company has a market cap of $179.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

