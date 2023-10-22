Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Shares Sold by Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. decreased its position in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Third Coast Bancshares were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares by 149.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares by 533.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares by 80.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.17% of the company’s stock.

Third Coast Bancshares Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Third Coast Bancshares stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,310. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.08. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $219.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Third Coast Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Third Coast Bancshares had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $36.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.85 million. On average, analysts predict that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TCBX. TheStreet raised shares of Third Coast Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Third Coast Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Third Coast Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

