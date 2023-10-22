Tigress Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG)

Tigress Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $52.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WMG. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Warner Music Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.06.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:WMG opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.73. Warner Music Group has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $38.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 177.34% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. On average, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.00%.

Institutional Trading of Warner Music Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 31.1% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 23.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.