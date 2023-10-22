Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:TPZ)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $641,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000.

(Get Free Report)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.