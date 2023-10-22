Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:TPZ)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.25.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.
