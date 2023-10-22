Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 736,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,846 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.20% of Prudential Financial worth $64,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Trading Down 3.0 %

PRU stock opened at $90.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $110.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.59 and its 200 day moving average is $89.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Prudential Financial

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.