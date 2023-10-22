Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $54,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 27 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,230.00 to $2,280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,160.41.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,831.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,344.05 and a twelve month high of $2,175.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,877.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,953.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total value of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,747,189.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total value of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,747,189.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,165 shares of company stock worth $6,024,185. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

