Truist Financial Cuts Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Price Target to $17.00

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EVRI. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Everi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Everi from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everi has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Everi alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Everi

Everi Trading Down 1.1 %

Everi stock opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. Everi has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $19.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $976.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 2.28.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.17. Everi had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The company had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Everi will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Randy L. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.27 per share, with a total value of $71,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 522,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,815.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Everi

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Everi by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 42.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Everi by 8.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Everi by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Everi

(Get Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.