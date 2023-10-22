Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,128.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,338 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 99,896.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,028,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $954,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,997,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,090,149,000 after acquiring an additional 27,840 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 22.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,652,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $901,726,000 after acquiring an additional 299,970 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $371.85 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $369.84 and a 12-month high of $556.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $409.05 and a 200 day moving average of $453.78.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.78.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

