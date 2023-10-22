United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of United-Guardian from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

United-Guardian Trading Down 0.8 %

United-Guardian stock opened at $6.54 on Thursday. United-Guardian has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The company has a market cap of $30.01 million, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.30.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of United-Guardian

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in United-Guardian by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in United-Guardian by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in United-Guardian by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in United-Guardian by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 15,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in United-Guardian by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. 22.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

