United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 260,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 13,431 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $46,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.1 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $151.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.54 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.77. The firm has a market cap of $129.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.96.

Get Our Latest Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.