United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 2.6% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.96. 5,022,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,094,463. The stock has a market cap of $129.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.54 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.72 and its 200 day moving average is $172.77.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on UPS. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.96.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

