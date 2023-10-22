UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,773 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.0% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $67,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 25 LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 216.7% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on UNH. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $578.70.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $4.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $527.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,811,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,499. The company has a market capitalization of $488.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $501.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $493.91. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

