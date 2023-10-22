Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $47.50

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $47.50 and traded as low as $34.01. Value Line shares last traded at $34.94, with a volume of 1,968 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Value Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $329.48 million, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.41.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 46.77%. The company had revenue of $9.74 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Value Line by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Value Line by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Value Line by 13.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Value Line by 18.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Value Line by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

