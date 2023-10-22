VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Acquired by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 50,843 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GDX. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

GDX opened at $29.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $22.58 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.66.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

