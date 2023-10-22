VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Sold by Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,377 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises 15.7% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. owned 0.20% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $20,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 37,256 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 416.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 22,624 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

MOAT traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.51. 838,111 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.29 and its 200 day moving average is $76.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

