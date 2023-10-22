Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Position Increased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $5,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOX. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $106.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $78.25 and a 1 year high of $113.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.69.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

