Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Holdings Raised by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.6% of One Day In July LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000.

VSS stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.18. 213,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,811. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $92.14 and a 52-week high of $116.23. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.62 and its 200-day moving average is $109.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

