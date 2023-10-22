Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $37.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.40.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

