Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $37.90 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.40.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.