Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,284 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 3.6% of Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,331,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,300. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.80 and a 52-week high of $113.78. The company has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.70.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

