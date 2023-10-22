Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated decreased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361,340 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,495,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,373,000 after purchasing an additional 99,095 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,832,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,683,000 after purchasing an additional 205,578 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,894,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,517,000 after purchasing an additional 211,208 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $190,823,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $225.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.70. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $167.13 and a twelve month high of $245.22.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

