Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,388 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. McAdam LLC owned about 0.24% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $26,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOT. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $188.10 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $168.00 and a 1 year high of $215.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.