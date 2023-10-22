Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stake Reduced by Milestone Investment Advisors LLC

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.4% of Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% in the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000.

VCSH stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,558,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999,117. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.18 and a 200 day moving average of $75.61. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.39 and a fifty-two week high of $76.68.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2147 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

