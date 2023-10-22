Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. McAdam LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $13,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,464,000 after buying an additional 11,547 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $152.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.94 and a 12 month high of $178.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

