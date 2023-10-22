Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 133,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,308 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $29,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parker Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $208.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,447,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,524. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $182.29 and a twelve month high of $228.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.96. The company has a market capitalization of $293.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

