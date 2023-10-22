Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Acquires 4,575 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 952,283 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in BP were worth $33,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in BP by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 405,562 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,312,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in BP by 16.8% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 29,643 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 265.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 16,297 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 2,828.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in BP in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on BP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on BP from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.08.

BP Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE BP traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.61. 6,281,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,119,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.21. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $41.38.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.28). BP had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $49.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.4362 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.15%.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

