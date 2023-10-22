Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Acquires 46,960 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,635,182 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,960 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned approximately 0.17% of Regions Financial worth $29,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at about $11,024,640,000. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 110,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 22,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 29,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,490.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE RF traded down $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.44. 37,373,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,305,813. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 26.86%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

