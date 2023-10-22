Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Acquires 6,423 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $30,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hosking Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 15.8% during the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 188,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,421,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 132,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 38,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 50,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.83 on Friday, hitting $92.56. 5,592,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,550,983. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.49. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.44 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $143.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.71.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.42.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

