Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Boosts Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for 1.2% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned 0.05% of Eaton worth $42,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 32,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Eaton by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 21,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,651,823.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

Eaton Trading Down 3.0 %

Eaton stock traded down $5.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,930,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,163. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.93 and a 200-day moving average of $197.54. The stock has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $134.81 and a one year high of $240.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 50.81%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

