Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Boosts Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 959,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,321 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned 0.17% of FirstEnergy worth $37,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FE. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 549.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FE traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,252,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,238,375. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $43.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66 and a beta of 0.46.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. On average, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 197.47%.

FE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

