Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Boosts Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Genuine Parts makes up about 1.3% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned approximately 0.19% of Genuine Parts worth $44,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 110.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPC traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,873,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,866. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $128.39 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.76.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

