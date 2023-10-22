Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Buys 11,268 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 460,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $23,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,557,000 after purchasing an additional 58,729 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $48.59. 1,807,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,208. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $45.39 and a one year high of $53.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

