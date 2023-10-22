Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Buys 4,599 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned approximately 0.38% of Polaris worth $26,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PII. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on PII shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Polaris from $115.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James downgraded Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Polaris from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.25.

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of Polaris stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.16. The company had a trading volume of 929,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,190. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $138.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.67.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 24.28%.

Insider Activity at Polaris

In other Polaris news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 58,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.14, for a total transaction of $7,937,098.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,632,961.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Polaris news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 58,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.14, for a total transaction of $7,937,098.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,632,961.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Dougherty sold 21,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $2,872,652.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,044,952.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,464 shares of company stock valued at $17,773,994. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

