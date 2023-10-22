Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 234,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.4% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $48,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Honeywell International by 99,910.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $350,886,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,328,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,326,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,089,467,000 after buying an additional 855,220 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,275,277,000 after buying an additional 241,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,617,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,405,781,000 after buying an additional 270,260 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,445,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,422,977,000 after buying an additional 275,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.07.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of HON traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,043,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,823. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.52 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The stock has a market cap of $120.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

