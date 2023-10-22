Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Grows Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 264,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,312 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $29,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 94,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,842,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $234,280.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,718,289.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,202 shares of company stock worth $10,756,352. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:ICE traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,952,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,437. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.13 and a 200 day moving average of $111.39. The company has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.49 and a 1 year high of $118.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.