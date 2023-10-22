Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 1.4% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $49,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after purchasing an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.81. 5,391,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,239,608. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $147.61 and a 12 month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.35.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

